Police bloodhound tracks woman found chained in NY basement

by – 10 June 2019 07:45-04:00

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Niagara Falls, New York have been searching for a suspect after a woman was found chained in a basement.

WKBW says the woman was taken to a hospital after police used a bloodhound to track her down on Sunday.

Police had received a call about an assault at around 1 a.m. Sunday. They found a broken window and blood but no one was at that home.

The woman’s family was unable to make contact with her and police returned with the bloodhound. The dog tracked her to another home nearby where she was rescued.

Further details of the investigation were not made public.

Information from: WKBW-TV, http://www.wkbw.com

