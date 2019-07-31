Police: Babies abandoned in California were twins, 1 died

byAssociated Press31 July 2019 11:48-04:00

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — California police say two newborn babies found abandoned near a dumpster were twins born minutes earlier.

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Fairfield said in a statement Tuesday that one of the babies died before officers arrived and the other baby was taken to a hospital.

A woman who appeared to have just given birth was found walking nearby and was also taken to a hospital.

Pizza restaurant owner Joe Fundly told KCRA-TV that he and his employees saw the woman in a parking lot before the twins were found and that she appeared to be homeless.

Fairfield police spokesman Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen did not immediately respond Wednesday to an email seeking more information about the case and the condition of the hospitalized baby and woman.

