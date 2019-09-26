Police: Alabama woman, son charged in killing over lost dog

byAssociated Press26 September 2019 17:36-04:00

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama woman and her son are charged with murder in a killing that a witness said occurred over a lost dog.

News outlets report a judge in Selma set bond at $1 million each Thursday for 56-year-old Shana Yvette Muldrow and 24-year-old Shakeem Mufasa Butler.

The two were arrested Wednesday in what court documents describe as the fatal beating of 58-year-old Joseph Minniefield on Sept. 20.

Court documents indicate a witness saw Butler repeatedly hit Minniefield in the face. The person told police a dispute occurred because Minniefield had lost Muldrow’s dog.

A police statement says the woman took Minniefield to a hospital but told officers she didn’t know who he was.

An attorney for Muldrow and Minniefield didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

