Police: 7-year-old fatally shot after startling sleeping man

Nation

Police: 7-year-old fatally shot after startling sleeping man

byAssociated Press16 August 2019 10:20-04:00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a 7-year-old child was shot and killed after startling a man who had been sleeping on the couch in his home.

In a news release, Montgomery police say 7-year-old Omarion Greenhouse was fatally shot in his home shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Police have charged 32-year-old Willie Sankey with capital murder in the child’s death. Sankey is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The police department said an investigation determined the child woke up in the night and got out of bed, startling Sankey who had been asleep on the living room couch. Police said Sankey fired a gun at the child, fatally wounding him.

The child was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.