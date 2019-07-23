Police: 6-year-old survives attempted murder-suicide by dad

Nation

Police: 6-year-old survives attempted murder-suicide by dad

byAssociated Press23 July 2019 08:49-04:00

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old was apparently shot in the face by his father, who then turned the gun on himself.

News outlets report a tip led authorities Monday to find the boy in a parked car near an Atlanta park. Maj. Andrew Senzer tells news outlets the boy was alert and able to tell authorities that the dead man next to him was his father.

Police say the boy was hospitalized. His condition was unclear as of Tuesday morning. Senzer said the shooting appears to be attempted murder with a suicide.

The names of the boy and his father weren’t immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.