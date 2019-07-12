Police: 5 dead when tractor-trailer, pickup collide in NM

byAssociated Press12 July 2019 10:37-04:00

JAL, New Mexico (AP) — Authorities say five people are dead following a collision in southeastern New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police said four people in a pickup truck and one in a tractor-trailer rig were killed Thursday in the wreck on State Route 128 east of Jal, which is about 195 miles (315 kilometers) east of El Paso, Texas.

Officer Ray Wilson said investigators were trying to identify the victims.

No information was immediately available on the circumstances of the wreck.

