Police: 3 teen girls arrested in beating of 15-year-old girl

byAssociated Press25 July 2019 12:18-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — Police in Chicago have arrested three teenage girls in the beating of a 15-year-old special needs girl that was recorded on cellphone video and shared online.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) tweeted Thursday that the suspects face aggravated battery and mob action charges. The girls are 13, 14 and 15.

The video shows people beating the girl as she screams. The girl waives her arms as she tries to fend off her attackers, then falls to the ground, crying, as people nearby laugh.

The video was shared online by a person who wrote that she was a friend of the girl.

Police spokesman Jose Jara said Wednesday that the girl was treated at a hospital and released. Jara said she told detectives that she was sexually assaulted in a separate incident.

