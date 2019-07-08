Police: 2 pipe bombs explode at South Carolina courthouse

Nation

byAssociated Press8 July 2019 09:06-04:00

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina police say two homemade pipe bombs went off in a county courthouse.

Pickens Police told news outlets the two devices went off Sunday night at the Pickens County Courthouse. The building was closed and no one was injured. A few glass windows were damaged.

Police said in a news release the two bombs were intentionally set near the courthouse’s air condition unit. The remnants of the bombs make them look homemade.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning and the investigation is ongoing.

The courthouse was expected to open as usual.

