Police: 2 die, 1 child missing after woman drives into river

byAssociated Press18 June 2019 09:13-04:00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they found the body of a woman and one child and are looking for another child after the woman intentionally drove into a southwestern Michigan river.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says two upset girls told officers late Monday that a family member had driven a vehicle into the Kalamazoo River. It’s unclear if the girls were also in the vehicle and escaped.

Officers found the submerged vehicle at Verburg Park. Capt. Brad Misner tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that the bodies of the woman and one child were found, and that they’re searching for the other child on Tuesday.

Authorities haven’t released the names of those involved.

The department in a statement offered “condolences to all family and friends who have been impacted by this tragic loss.”

