Police: 12-year-old boy held in mother’s shooting

Nation

byAssociated Press4 July 2019 10:17-04:00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 12-year-old boy is charged with trying to kill his mother by shooting her in the head in New Orleans.

Police say the child was charged with second-degree attempted murder after officers found the woman with a gunshot wound while answering a call on Wednesday.

A statement says the woman was inside a home with the boy and her 2-year-old daughter when she was shot. Police say a search turned up a gun and a single spent shell casing.

Police say the woman remains hospitalized in critical condition, and the boy was booked without incident. Authorities haven’t released his name or details on where he is being held.

Authorities also haven’t released details including how police got word of the shooting.

