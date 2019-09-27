Police: 1 of 2 infants left in hot car dies in Alabama

Nation

Police: 1 of 2 infants left in hot car dies in Alabama

byAssociated Press27 September 2019 17:59-04:00

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) — Police say one of two infants left in a parked car in Alabama has died.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge released the information Friday in a tweet.

Authorities say they don’t have information on the other child.

News outlets report the children are 11-month-old twins. They were found around lunchtime Friday inside a vehicle parked at a car dealership.

Afternoon temperatures were in the low 90s in the area.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.