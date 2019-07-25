Plea expected in case of 10-year-old girl abducted in 1999

Nation

Plea expected in case of 10-year-old girl abducted in 1999

byAssociated Press25 July 2019 05:40-04:00

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania say a Maryland man is about to enter a plea in the case of the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl nearly two decades ago.

A plea hearing for Timothy D. Nelson Jr. is scheduled for Thursday morning in the Johnstown federal courthouse.

Nelson, a 50-year-old from Cumberland, Maryland, was arrested in January after police say DNA and fingerprints helped identify him as a suspect.

Authorities have said the victim was abducted in Cainbrook, Pennsylvania, in 1999, taken to West Virginia and assaulted before being released.

Nelson’s lawyer confirms his client is scheduled for a plea hearing but is declining comment until after the proceeding.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.