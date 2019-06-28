Plane crashes into North Carolina home, killing 2

28 June 2019

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a small plane crashed into a home, killing two people and injuring another.

A release from the State Highway Patrol says the single-engine civilian plane went down shortly before midnight on Thursday in Hope Mills. The pilot and an occupant of the home died at the scene, while another occupant of the residence was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Troopers and Cumberland County deputies were awaiting federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration around 4 a.m. Friday.

No identities have been released.

The home is in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 301, less than 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

