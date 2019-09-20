Pittsburgh prepares to commemorate 2018 synagogue attack

,

(AP) — Jewish leaders are preparing to discuss plans to commemorate the deadly shooting that killed 11 worshippers inside a Pittsburgh synagogue almost a year ago.

The October 2018 shooting in the Tree of Life building was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Seven others were injured when, authorities say, gunman Robert Bowers opened fire. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Leaders of the three congregations whose members were attacked are gathering Friday to reflect on the past year and discuss plans for next month’s observance.

As the anniversary approaches, paintings by young people from around the world containing messages of support have replaced blue tarps covering a fence cordoning off the Tree of Life building.