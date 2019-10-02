Phoenix authorities: Baby dies after being left in hot van

by –

(AP) — Authorities say a baby is dead after being left inside a hot vehicle in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say a crew was dispatched about a report of a child found in a van at a school parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

But when firefighters arrived on scene, they say the child was beyond any resuscitative efforts and was pronounced dead.

The name and gender of the 4-month-old child haven’t been released yet.

Phoenix police will investigate.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the inside of a car can heat up to 120 degrees in 30 minutes even when the outside temperature is 85 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the temperature was forecast to reach 90 degrees. It’s unclear what the temperature was inside the van.