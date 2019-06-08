‘Person of interest’ in Detroit deaths remains in custody

Nation

‘Person of interest’ in Detroit deaths remains in custody

byAssociated Press8 June 2019 16:23-04:00

DETROIT (AP) — A man who Detroit police call a “person of interest” in the deaths of three women remains in custody.

A spokeswoman for the Wayne County prosecutor said Saturday that the case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Police say the homeless man was taken into custody Friday night, two days after the body of a woman was found in a vacant house on Detroit’s east side. The bodies of the other two women were discovered in separate empty dwellings earlier this year. Investigators believe the deaths are related.

Police have not described the man as a suspect. The Detroit Detention Center confirmed Saturday that he was still in custody, but declined further comment.

A message seeking comment was left with a police department spokesman.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.