Pearl Harbor survivor dies at age 103 in Florida

Nation

Pearl Harbor survivor dies at age 103 in Florida

byAssociated Press10 July 2019 14:11-04:00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — One of the oldest survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack has died at age 103.

Doug Iscovitz says his father, Joseph Iscovitz, died Tuesday at a South Florida nursing home.

The younger Iscovitz says his father could see the faces of the Japanese pilots as they dropped bombs around the naval base near Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1941. Joseph Iscovitz was a supply sergeant who oversaw weapons. His son says they were woefully unprepared for the attack and feared a land invasion. He said his father helped put barbed wire along Waikiki Beach.

Iscovitz, who also fought in the Korean War, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

His wife died in 2000 after 56 years of marriage. He is survived by four sons.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.