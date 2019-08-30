Pastor accused of trying to have sex with girls

Nation

Pastor accused of trying to have sex with girls

by – 30 August 2019 07:36-04:00

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Kentucky pastor accused of trying to organize a threesome with minors.

The Courier Journal reports Bobby J. Blackburn was indicted Wednesday on charges of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor to commit a sex offense.

His lawyer, Stephen Owens, says news coverage is making the case seem worse than it is. He says Blackburn is accused of trying to solicit 17-year-olds, but “media coverage is making it out to be like they are 9- or 10-year-olds.”

WYMT-TV said the pastor of the Elevate Church in Prestonsburg owns a Giovanni’s pizza place, which plays Christian music and puts Bible verses on receipts. He’s accused of soliciting two workers and threatening to fire a third if she didn’t take the blame.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier -journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.