Parts of Vermont Capitol on lockdown after weapon report

by

(AP) — State government buildings in Vermont’s Capitol complex in Montpelier are on lockdown after a report of a person with a weapon.

State buildings Commissioner Christopher Cole tells WCAX News that there was a report from a member of the public that someone was seen going into the building that houses the tax department with what appeared to be a long gun.

The state Department of Human Resources put out a statement saying, “our understanding is that the situation is well under control and not a danger.” It didn’t provide more details.

Tim Charland is an investigator with the Department of Motor Vehicles. He says the Capitol complex and buildings in its vicinity are closed.

Police are searching a building and evacuating employees. Some streets are blocked off.