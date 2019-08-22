Parking lot shooter told detectives he feared severe injury

by By TERRY SPENCER , Associated Press22 August 2019 11:07-04:00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida man who fatally shot an unarmed black man during a dispute over a handicapped parking space told detectives he fired because he had been pushed to the ground and he feared the man was about to “finish” what he started.

Prosecutors played Michael Drejka’s interview with Pinellas County detectives Thursday. Drejka is on trial in Clearwater for manslaughter for the July 2018 death of Markeis McGlockton.

Security video shows Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend in her car outside a convenience store. McGlockton came outside and pushed Drejka to the ground. Drejka pulled a handgun and fired, killing McGlockton.

Drejka is white. He told the detectives he has a “pet peeve” about illegal parking in handicapped spots, so he confronted the girlfriend. He said he didn’t see McGlockton before he was pushed.

