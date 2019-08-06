Parents weren’t told of student’s racist video, threats

Nation

Parents weren’t told of student’s racist video, threats

By JEFFREY COLLINS and MARTHA WAGGONER , Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Parents at a Catholic school in South Carolina say they’re angry they weren’t told until weeks after a student’s arrest that he had made racist videos and threatened to shoot people at the school.

The videos show the white 16-year-old male shooting a box that he says represents all black men. He uses a racial slur several times.

Officials at the Cardinal Newman School in Columbia say the videos were made in May. They say they weren’t made aware of them until July and the teen was expelled a few days later, on July 15.

Parents were told July 30, after The State newspaper published a story.

Police charged the teen on July 17 after finding a second video in which he threatened the school. His name hasn’t been released because he is a juvenile.

___

Waggoner reported from Raleigh, North Carolina.

