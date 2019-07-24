Parent charged in college bribery scheme set to plead guilty

Nation

Parent charged in college bribery scheme set to plead guilty

byAssociated Press24 July 2019 01:03-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — A California man accused of paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California is expected to plead guilty to a federal charge.

Jeffrey Bizzack is scheduled to enter his plea in Boston’s federal court Wednesday. He agreed in June to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Authorities say the 59-year-old paid $250,000 to get his son admitted as a fake volleyball recruit. His son was accepted in 2018. Bizzack’s lawyers have said his son did not know about the arrangement.

Prosecutors are recommending nine months in prison and a $75,000 fine.

Bizzack, of Solana Beach, California, is the 51st person charged in a sweeping scheme that involved rigging test scores and bribing coaches to get students into elite schools.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.