Paddleboarder guilty of assaulting surfer in wave dispute

byAssociated Press18 April 2019 19:59-04:00

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A paddleboarder has been convicted of assault for hitting a surfer with his paddle during an argument over a wave off the Southern California coast.

KNSD-TV says Paul Konen was convicted Thursday in San Diego and could now face up to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say Konen attacked surfer Kevin Eslinger last June at Sunset Cliffs in San Diego during an argument over a wave.

Authorities say Eslinger was struck so hard that he suffered brain damage and still has speech problems.

The defense said Konen acted in self-defense.

