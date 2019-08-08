Opponents of refinery location take case to Supreme Court

Nation

Opponents of refinery location take case to Supreme Court

by – 8 August 2019 08:38-04:00

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two environmental groups who say North Dakota regulators should have intervened in the location of an oil refinery near the state’s top tourist attraction, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, are taking their case to the state Supreme Court.

The Bismarck Tribune says the Public Service Commission last year declined to review whether the refinery could be built just 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the park in the western Badlands. Regulators concluded the refinery would be too small to warrant review under state law.

The Environmental Law and Policy Center and the Dakota Resource Council don’t believe developer Meridian Energy Group is being forthright about the refinery’s size and asked a state judge to force the commission to hold a hearing. The judge sided with commissioners who didn’t want to get involved.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.