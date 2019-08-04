Oops: Bank robber’s note demanding money includes his name

Oops: Bank robber’s note demanding money includes his name

by – 4 August 2019 11:21-04:00

CLEVELAND (AP) — Investigators say a Cleveland bank robber made their job much easier because his note demanding money was written on the back side of a document bearing his name and address.

FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson tells WJW-TV the stunned teller who was handed the note last Monday looked at both sides and realized it was a document from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Anderson says the teller addressed the man by his first name, gave him the money and then notified law enforcement officers.

Authorities used surveillance footage and the information from the document to identify the 54-year-old suspect. They say a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

