Ole Miss student pleads not guilty in death of slain student

byAssociated Press1 October 2019 08:27-04:00

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A University of Mississippi student has pleaded not guilty in the slaying of a fellow student found dead miles from the Oxford campus.

News outlets report Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, Texas, entered the plea Monday to a charge of kidnapping and capital murder in the death of Alexandria “Ally” Kostial of Kirkwood, Missouri.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly on routine patrol found Kostial’s body in mid-July near a lake about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the university. Theesfeld was arrested days later and has been in custody ever since.

The Monday court appearance was meant to be a bond hearing, but Theesfeld’s attorney, Steve Farese, withdrew the request for bond and instead used the meeting as an opportunity to once again request a psychiatric evaluation for his client.

