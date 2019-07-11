Oklahoma teen gets life without parole for killing, rape

byAssociated Press11 July 2019 12:02-04:00

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma teenager has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for fatally shooting a teacher, plus 290 years for raping an 81-year-old woman and other crimes.

Tulsa County District Judge Kelly Greenough sentenced 18-year-old Deonte Green on Wednesday. He entered guilty pleas in March to first-degree murder, 18 other felonies and one misdemeanor.

Prosecutors say Green was 16 in October 2017 when, over the course of one day, he fatally shot Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Shane Anderson at his home, raped the woman and committed a series of armed robberies.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray says Green has a “staggering” criminal history for someone of his age.

Green’s attorney read a letter in court in which the teen describes himself as a “misunderstood boy.”

