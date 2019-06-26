Oklahoma presents final witness in trial against drug makers

Nation

Oklahoma presents final witness in trial against drug makers

byAssociated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is wrapping up its presentation of evidence against Johnson & Johnson in the state’s case alleging the consumer products giant and its subsidiaries helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis.

Attorneys for the state on Wednesday continued questioning Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Director Terri White. She is the state’s final witness.

Oklahoma alleges opioid drug makers caused a public nuisance in Oklahoma by promoting widespread use of the highly addictive drugs and that abatement will cost billions. The trial began May 28 and is expected to continue for several more weeks as the defense presents its case. The company maintains it has acted responsibly.

Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma and Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals previously settled with the state for $270 million and $85 million , respectively.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.