Oklahoma men charged with hate crime in beating of black man

byAssociated Press10 July 2019 13:38-04:00

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — Two white men have been charged with a hate crime in what the victim’s attorney calls a “racially motivated” beating of a black man outside of an Oklahoma music venue.

Brandon Killian, of Oklahoma City, and Devan Johnson, of Harrah, are accused in the June 22 attack on 36-year-old Jarric Deshawn Carolina. The beating was captured on surveillance video outside the BrickHouse Saloon in Shawnee, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Pottawatomie County court records show that the 28-year-old Killian and 24-year-old Johnson were charged Friday with several crimes, including aggravated assault and battery and malicious intimidation, which is Oklahoma’s hate crimes statute.

Records don’t indicate if they have attorneys yet.

Carolina’s attorney, Edward Maguire, said Wednesday that the “racially motivated” attack injured his client’s eye socket and that he is having problems with his memory and walking.

