Oklahoma governor surveys damage from tornado that killed 2

(AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has toured the area where

Stitt traveled Monday to El Reno, a city about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City that was hit by a tornado Saturday night. The tornado leveled a motel and tore through a mobile home park.

Authorities say 29 people were injured. The University of Oklahoma Medical Center says it took in 17 people, including four children, and that 14 remained hospitalized Monday. Officials says victims taken to other facilities have been treated and released

The National Weather Service says the tornado had wind speeds of up to 165 mph (266 kph).

Stitt says he spoke with President Donald Trump, who expressed concern for the victims and noted federal assistance was available.