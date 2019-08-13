Officials, victims’ families split on massacre site’s future

Nation

Officials, victims’ families split on massacre site’s future

by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Families of four Virginia Beach shooting victims say the municipal building where the

The Virginian-Pilot reports some of the victims’ families told the paper they support tearing down the building where a shooter killed 13 people in May.

Their views are at odds with some city officials’ opinions that the $20 million building should be renovated. City Manager Dave Hansen previously said he thinks the building should be turned into the police headquarters.

The city recently solicited public comments in an online survey, which showed support among city employees to tear the building down.

If the council chooses renovations, it would be part of a $130 million project including a new City Hall.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.