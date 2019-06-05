Officials say Arkansas underground dump fire has gone out

byAssociated Press5 June 2019 11:18-04:00

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a northwestern Arkansas underground dump fire that’s been burning for nearly a year has been extinguished.

Bella Vista’s Property Owner’s Association said on its website Tuesday that no fire, smoke or elevated surface temperature readings could be detected, indicating that the fire has gone out at the former unlicensed dump.

It also said a drone flight confirmed there were no hot spots burning above ground.

The fire had been burning in Bella Vista, about 170 miles (274 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, since last July, and residents have complained of respiratory issues and noxious smoke for months.

The association says no hazardous materials were found at the site, although workers did find tires, a mattress and pieces of metal.

