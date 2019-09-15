Officials: Deputies fatally shoot man who pointed weapon

Nation

Officials: Deputies fatally shoot man who pointed weapon

byAssociated Press15 September 2019 16:24-04:00

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say Tennessee deputies have fatally shot a man who pointed a weapon at them.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a statement that six Hamilton County deputies responded Saturday to a report of a suicidal man in Ooltewah. The statement says deputies shot 76-year-old James Hilton Glaze when he pointed the weapon at responding officers. Glaze died at the scene.

The deputies who shot Glaze were not identified.

The bureau says it will investigate the shooting and turn over any evidence to the local prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.