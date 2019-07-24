Officials abandon idea of demolishing Columbine High School

byAssociated Press24 July 2019 16:45-04:00

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado school district has abandoned a proposal to demolish Columbine High School and replace it after a community survey showed mixed reaction to the idea.

In a letter released Wednesday, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Jason Glass says the survey suggests there isn’t enough community support to rebuild the school.

The district floated Columbine’s demolition because of what Glass called its “inspiration” for people with a dark interest in the 1999 shooting that killed 12 students and a teacher.

In April, a Florida teenager who authorities say was obsessed with the shooting and may have been planning an attack in Colorado just ahead of the 20th anniversary was found dead in an apparent suicide.

Glass says the district will create a better-defined perimeter around the school to deter intruders.

