Officials: 8 killed in head-on crash on Mississippi highway

Nation

Officials: 8 killed in head-on crash on Mississippi highway

by Associated Press , Associated Press3 June 2019 09:51-04:00

SCOOBA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says a wreck on a rural highway has killed eight people.

Sgt. Andy West said the patrol received a call just before 3:30 a.m. Monday about the two-vehicle wreck on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba, near the Alabama state line.

WTOK reported that Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a box truck and a passenger van collided head-on.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.