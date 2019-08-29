Official: Kentucky student found with loaded gun, arrested

Nation

Official: Kentucky student found with loaded gun, arrested

byAssociated Press29 August 2019 10:40-04:00

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school official says a resource officer found a student with a loaded gun in his waistband after another student tipped off the principal.

News outlets report the 15-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday after being disarmed by Officer Ben Martin. The student goes to Great Crossing High School in Georgetown.

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if the teen was charged with a crime.

Superintendent Kevin Hub says another student told the principal about the gun and Martin was able to find the teen “within minutes.”

Hub said the district was on alert because of an “unspecified threat” against Kentucky schools.

The FBI in Louisville tweeted Monday that they were aware of an internet threat against schools in Kentucky and Arkansas. They determined the threat wasn’t credible.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.