Officer fired for arresting children had discipline history

Nation

Officer fired for arresting children had discipline history

byAssociated Press25 September 2019 09:11-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando police officer who was fired after arresting two 6-year-olds at their schools has a disciplinary history that includes excessive force and a racial profiling allegation.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Dennis Turner had retired from the department last year and was working in the reserve unit when he arrested the students.

Records released Tuesday show Turner was disciplined seven times during his 23-year tenure and was the subject of 16 citizen complaints.

In one case, records show Turner stunned a trespassing suspect five times. In 2015, he was accused of asking a woman during an investigation if she was related to Saddam Hussein because her last name sounded the same.

The children were arrested in separate incidents last week. The state attorney’s office said they won’t be prosecuted.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.