Officer charged with pushing handcuffed inmate into wall

Nation

Officer charged with pushing handcuffed inmate into wall

by – 7 August 2019 18:51-04:00

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer pushed a handcuffed inmate into a wall, causing the man’s face to bleed.

The Miami Herald reports that Homestead police officer Lester Brown turned himself in Wednesday. He faces felony battery and official misconduct charges.

The December 2018 incident was caught on internal surveillance video at a Homestead police station, where Brown works as a booking officer.

Brown’s defense attorney describes the arrest as a “political” vendetta.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.