NYPD officer arrested on sex charges involving young girl

Nation

NYPD officer arrested on sex charges involving young girl

byAssociated Press28 September 2019 12:18-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police detective who monitors sex offenders has been arrested on sex abuse charges involving a 12-year-old girl.

Police say 37-year-old Detective Juan Jimenez is accused of groping and trying to kiss the girl inside his Brooklyn apartment building.

Jimenez was arrested on charges of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a matter injurious to a child. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Police say Jimenez has been suspended pending the outcome of his own case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.