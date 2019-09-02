NYC Caribbean parade paints a rainy day with cultural pride

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Steel bands and revelers sporting elaborate costumes, Caribbean flags and some rain ponchos are marching and dancing in a West Indian American Day Parade dampened by weather and awash in cultural pride.

The annual parade in Brooklyn is one of the nation’s largest celebrations of Caribbean heritage. It starts after an early morning celebration called J’Ouvert (joo-VAY’).

Monday’s parade began in a light rain and under security that has been tightened in recent years after past outbreaks of violence.

Policing of the parade has also been an issue at times. Then-City Councilman Jumaane (joo-MAH’-nee) Williams and another official were detained while trying to get to a parade event in 2011.

Williams, a Democrat, is now the city’s elected public advocate and the parade’s grand marshal.

