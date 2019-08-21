NY officials sue EPA over massive Hudson River cleanup

byAssociated Press21 August 2019 13:13-04:00

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials seeking additional cleanup of the Hudson River have filed a promised lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to overturn the EPA’s decision in April to give General Electric Co. a “certificate of completion” for its removal of polychlorinated biphenyls from the upper Hudson River.

Boston-based GE discharged tons of PCBs from factories north of Albany decades ago and completed removal of 2.75 million cubic yards (2.1 million cubic meters) of contaminated river sediment in 2015.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, have said PCB contamination in the river remains unacceptably high.

An email message seeking comment was sent to the EPA. In April, agency officials said more time and testing are needed to fully assess the $1.7 billion cleanup.

