NY congressman now says he favors impeachment inquiry

Nation

NY congressman now says he favors impeachment inquiry

byAssociated Press2 October 2019 20:17-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — A Democratic congressman from New York who had not backed the impeachment inquiry against Republican President Donald Trump now says he supports the inquiry announced last week by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Max Rose of the New York City borough of Staten Island said Wednesday he intends to “fully support the impeachment inquiry and follow the facts.”

The first-term congressman who toppled a Republican incumbent had not previously expressed support for the inquiry. His district is the only Congressional District in New York City that backed Trump in 2016.

Rose told constituents at a town hall meeting that “the American people have a right to know if their president used the power of his office to get a foreign power to interfere in our election.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.