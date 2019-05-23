NTSB: Plane veered back and forth before stopping in river

byAssociated Press23 May 2019 14:33-04:00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A chartered jet that ran off a runway and into a river at a Florida military base earlier this month touched down to the right of the runway’s centerline, returned to the centerline and then veered again to the right.

The veering of the plane during landing was among new details released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating why the plane ended up in the St. Johns River at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

The NTSB says the Miami Air flight encountered heavy rain as it began descent and switched to a different runway where the weather seemed better.

The landing gear separated from the plane during landing and the plane stopped in less than 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water.

No one was seriously injured.

