NRA: San Francisco mayor retreats on ‘terrorist’ resolution

by By JANIE HAR , Associated Press1 October 2019 16:40-04:00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The National Rifle Association is declaring victory after San Francisco Mayor London Breed told city departments to ignore part of a resolution labeling the NRA a “terrorist organization.”

The resolution approved by the Board of Supervisors in September directs the city to assess ties between its contractors to the NRA.

But Breed said in a Sept. 23 letter to department heads that supervisors cannot change city law by resolution.

The NRA said Tuesday that Breed was backing down and the memo was a “clear concession” in response to its lawsuit over the resolution.

The letter was co-written with the city attorney and applauds the board’s thoughtful statements about the effect of gun violence and the role of NRA’s leadership.

Neither office immediately responded to requests for comment.

