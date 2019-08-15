Novelist Sparks defends decision on former head of NC school

Nation

Novelist Sparks defends decision on former head of NC school

byAssociated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Author Nicholas Sparks says keeping the private Christian school he founded in his North Carolina hometown headed in the right direction was tough during a 2013 spell before cutting ties with the new headmaster he deemed unfit for the job.

The author of “Message in a Bottle” and “The Notebook” is expected back in a federal courtroom Thursday.

Sparks told jurors school headmaster Saul Hillel Benjamin lied about his previous work experience, disappeared without explanation during school hours, berated employees and accused parents and others of being bigots or racists.

Benjamin alleges in his lawsuit against Sparks, his foundation and Epiphany School of Global Studies in New Bern that the writer defamed him by telling parents, a job recruiter and others that the Benjamin suffered from mental health problems.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.