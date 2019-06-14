Noted dog breeder owns kennels where dogs found in squalor

byAssociated Press14 June 2019 10:32-04:00

KINGSWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A former Westminster Dog Show winning breeder who co-owns a kennel where nearly 200 dogs were reportedly living in squalor says the kennel had fallen on hard times and began to have an “overflow” of the animals.

Martin Strozeski told The New York Times that he and his business partner “couldn’t give (the dogs) away,” calling the kennel “a hobby turned bad.”

Law enforcement officers and animal welfare groups went to the Kingswood home Tuesday to remove the dogs.

Officials said the animals seemed to have had limited human contact and minimal to no veterinary care. They noted that many were pregnant, had “masses and infections,” or both. But Strozeski said the condition of the dogs was exaggerated in reports.

No charges have been filed, but officials say the investigation remains under investigation.

