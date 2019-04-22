North Carolina mom charged for having meth near baby bottle

Nation

North Carolina mom charged for having meth near baby bottle

by – 22 April 2019 18:03-04:00

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina have filed multiple charges against the mother of a 21-month-old child after saying they found methamphetamine near a baby bottle.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were trying to serve a warrant at a home on Sunday when 27-year-old Kyle Elizabeth Hollingsworth allowed deputies inside to search for her live-in boyfriend. While searching, deputies found a bottle containing meth less than a foot (0.3 meter) from a half-full baby bottle.

Hollingsworth admitted that her child was drinking from the bottle in the same bed prior to the deputies’ arrival. She was arrested on several charges, including felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor child abuse.

Hollingsworth is jailed on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.