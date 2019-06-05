North Carolina man sentenced for raping unconscious wife

Nation

North Carolina man sentenced for raping unconscious wife

by – 5 June 2019 16:05-04:00

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to four years in prison for raping his wife, who was a service member at a military base in Washington state.

The Bellingham Herald reports 28-year-old Jimmy Indarte was sentenced Monday in Tacoma federal court after pleading guilty to abusive sexual contact.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the woman had sought to divorce Indarte in 2017 after she discovered he had tortured and killed their puppies. They were living at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Federal prosecutors say she also found videos on his phone that showed him raping her while she was unconscious.

Prosecutors say Indarte choked her and chased her with a knife after she confronted him about the videos.

He was arrested in High Point, North Carolina in December 2017.

___

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.