Nonprofit asks for security cost of Eric Trump’s golf trip

Nation

Nonprofit asks for security cost of Eric Trump’s golf trip

by – 30 May 2019 09:27-04:00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — How much did it cost U.S. taxpayers to provide security for Eric Trump on a recent golf trip to Trump golf courses in Scotland? That’s what the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington wants to find out.

The Charlotte Observer reports the group has filed a records request with the Secret Service regarding the trip by President Donald Trump’s son. CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz says the outing was a business trip for the Trump Organization, not a personal excursion.

More than two dozen members from Trump National Charlotte golf club in Iredell County, North Carolina, played with him.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.