Nobody hurt when guard fires gun at LA-area shopping plaza

byAssociated Press16 August 2019 15:36-04:00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say nobody was hurt when a security guard opened fire after he was approached by a man with a knife at a busy Los Angeles-area shopping plaza, sending shoppers sprinting away in panic.

Police in Santa Monica say the knife-wielding man was arrested a short time after the gunfire erupted Friday morning at the popular Third Street Promenade.

Santa Monica resident Siamak Kordestani says he and others ducked into a store after three shots rang out. He says people ran in all directions away from the scene.

TV news footage showed a man in a dark shirt being led away in handcuffs.

Just blocks from the famous Santa Monica Pier, the promenade is a popular outdoor destination for tourists and locals.

